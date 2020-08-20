Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.15) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,510.25 ($19.74).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,398 ($31.35) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 19.63 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,249 ($29.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,116.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,700.90. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

