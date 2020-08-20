$228.75 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $228.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.50 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $311.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $998.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

