$228.75 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $228.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.50 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $311.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $998.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.82. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Beacon Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Orca Gold
Beacon Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Orca Gold
$8.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories This Quarter
$8.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories This Quarter
Virgin Money UK’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital
Virgin Money UK’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital
Sureserve Group Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital
Sureserve Group Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital
Standard Chartered Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
Standard Chartered Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
SmartFinancial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.98 Million
SmartFinancial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.98 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report