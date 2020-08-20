Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 151.93 ($1.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 108.12 ($1.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.06. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,165.52).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.