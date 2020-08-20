Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Purchases 6 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($25.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118.62 ($155.08).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 16th, Martin Court bought 7 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($25.42) per share, for a total transaction of £136.08 ($177.91).
  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,018 ($26.38) per share, for a total transaction of £121.08 ($158.30).

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,939 ($25.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,926.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,029.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Victrex to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,320 ($30.33) to GBX 2,200 ($28.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.57) price target (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($22.23)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($22.09) to GBX 1,660 ($21.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.82 ($25.71).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

