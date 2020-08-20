Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Martin Court Purchases 6 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($25.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118.62 ($155.08).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 16th, Martin Court bought 7 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($25.42) per share, for a total transaction of £136.08 ($177.91).
- On Tuesday, June 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,018 ($26.38) per share, for a total transaction of £121.08 ($158.30).
VCT stock opened at GBX 1,939 ($25.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,926.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,029.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.