Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Hugh Raven Purchases 241 Shares

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Hugh Raven bought 241 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.42 ($195.35).

Hugh Raven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Hugh Raven acquired 203 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.39).

On Friday, June 19th, Hugh Raven acquired 158 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($196.23).

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39. Kier Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.60 ($2.02).

KIE has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

