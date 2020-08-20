Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Jasi Halai Buys 2,933 Shares of Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) insider Jasi Halai bought 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £14,928.97 ($19,517.54).

PRV opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Thursday. Porvair plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 796.47 ($10.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 542.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 609.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

