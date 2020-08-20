Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Daren Morris Acquires 47,302 Shares of Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris purchased 47,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £75,683.20 ($98,945.22).

Shares of LON:VLX opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Volex PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.00. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

