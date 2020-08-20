Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Lim Hua Min Acquires 302,119 Shares

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min acquired 302,119 shares of Walker Crips Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £78,550.94 ($102,694.39).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Lim Hua Min purchased 100,000 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,606.09).

Shares of WCW stock opened at GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. Walker Crips Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and a PE ratio of 16.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.95.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

