David Hardie Buys 110 Shares of Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,060.40 ($1,386.33).

Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 960 ($12.55) on Thursday. Murray International Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.94 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 972.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 997.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

