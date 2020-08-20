Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Short Interest Update

Zoom Telephonics Inc (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Zoom Telephonics news, major shareholder Zulu Holdings Llc acquired 822,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,867.52. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTCMKTS:ZMTP opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zoom Telephonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

