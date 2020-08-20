ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in July

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $40.48 on Thursday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

