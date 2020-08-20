Safran SA (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 450.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLPSF opened at $185.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.24. Safran has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

ZLPSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

