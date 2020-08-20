Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,441,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 7,745,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.8 days.
ZHAOF stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.41.
About Evolution Mining
