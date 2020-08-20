Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

ZADDF stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Zadar Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

