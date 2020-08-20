Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.
ZADDF stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Zadar Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
About Zadar Ventures
