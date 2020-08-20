Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in July

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 347,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.9 days.

YGRAF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.44.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.