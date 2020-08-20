Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in July

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 347,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.9 days.
YGRAF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.44.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.