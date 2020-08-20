Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 30th total of 347,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47.
Surge Energy Company Profile
