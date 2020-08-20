Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in August

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 30th total of 347,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

