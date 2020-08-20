YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YASKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

YASKY opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.52. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $81.22.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.48 million. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts predict that YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

