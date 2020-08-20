Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kornit Digital traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 2392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $1,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 350.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,112,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after buying an additional 256,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -301.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

