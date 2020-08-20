Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as low as $57.57 and last traded at $57.57, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,968.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,056 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

