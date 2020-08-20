Nike (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Nike traded as high as $109.06 and last traded at $108.27, with a volume of 29161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.