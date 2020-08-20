Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Compugen traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 41866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 700.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited Declines By 29.7%
Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited Declines By 29.7%
Evolution Mining Limited Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Evolution Mining Limited Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Zadar Ventures Ltd Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Zadar Ventures Ltd Sees Large Decline in Short Interest
Surge Energy Inc. Short Interest Down 27.9% in July
Surge Energy Inc. Short Interest Down 27.9% in July
Surge Energy Inc. Short Interest Down 27.9% in August
Surge Energy Inc. Short Interest Down 27.9% in August
YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Short Interest Update
YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report