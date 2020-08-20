Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Compugen traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 41866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 700.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

