Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $98.69, with a volume of 33214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.86.

The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,739,000 after buying an additional 184,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,910,000 after purchasing an additional 95,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

