Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given News Sentiment Score of -1.60

Media headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a daily sentiment score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $242.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMAO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

