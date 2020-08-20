Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Health Insurance Innovations’ score:

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.