Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,887.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,452.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $919.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,923.90. The firm has a market cap of $350.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.86, a PEG ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.75.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,527 shares of company stock worth $66,168,299. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

