Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.60

News articles about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a coverage optimism score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS ESCC opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

