Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hellofresh (HFG)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hellofresh (ETR: HFG) recently:

  • 8/14/2020 – Hellofresh had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 8/14/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/12/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €45.70 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/12/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/11/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/11/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/30/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €45.70 ($53.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/21/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/16/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2020 – Hellofresh had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 7/14/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/13/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/7/2020 – Hellofresh was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HFG stock opened at €43.16 ($50.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.07 and its 200-day moving average is €34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. Hellofresh SE has a 52 week low of €10.16 ($11.95) and a 52 week high of €53.35 ($62.76).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

