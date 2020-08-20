Cargojet (CJT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$165.00 to C$191.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$183.00 to C$217.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beacon Securities.
  • 8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$200.00.
  • 8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$145.00 to C$200.00.
  • 8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$176.00 to C$205.00.
  • 8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$225.00.
  • 8/7/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$220.00.
  • 7/23/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$150.00 to C$180.00.
  • 7/17/2020 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$200.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/15/2020 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$176.00.

CJT stock opened at C$184.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$167.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.32. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$195.44. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

