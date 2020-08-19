IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.