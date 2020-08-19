IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,522 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NWL opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

