Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 21,163 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,711,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,258,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $178,753,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 54.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,448,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 238,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.