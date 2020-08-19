Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $220,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 19.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 76,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

