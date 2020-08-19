LSV Asset Management Sells 1,682,700 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,682,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,149,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

