Hosking Partners LLP Has $250.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 7.7% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $250,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,066.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2,430.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

