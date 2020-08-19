Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,066.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,430.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

