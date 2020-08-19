Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, China International Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,066.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,430.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,594.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hosking Partners LLP Has $250.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Hosking Partners LLP Has $250.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.
Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report