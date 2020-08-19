Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $148,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, China International Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,066.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,430.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,594.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

