Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,066.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

