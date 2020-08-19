Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,066.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
