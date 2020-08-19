Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,066.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,430.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,800.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

