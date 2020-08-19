Bp Plc Has $113.47 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $113,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,066.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

