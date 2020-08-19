CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 1,129 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,066.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,430.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

