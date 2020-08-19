SFE Investment Counsel Sells 471 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $223,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,066.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

