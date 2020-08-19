SFE Investment Counsel Sells 471 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $223,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,066.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
