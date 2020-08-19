Sycomore Asset Management Sells 1,801 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,066.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,430.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

