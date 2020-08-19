Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total transaction of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,032 shares of company stock valued at $42,064,375. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $386.65 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

