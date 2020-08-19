Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

