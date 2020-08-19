GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of GrubHub worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in GrubHub by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in GrubHub by 5.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GrubHub by 3.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

Shares of GRUB opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total value of $67,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

