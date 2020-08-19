DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 351.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $821,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.50. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $139.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

