Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,965 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Repligen worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Repligen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 39.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,956,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average of $116.02. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 253.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.