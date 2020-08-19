Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Athene worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Athene in the second quarter valued at about $4,225,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATH opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.36. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

