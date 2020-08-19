ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zendesk by 38.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 994.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.68.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $4,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,262 shares of company stock worth $10,305,319. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.32. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

