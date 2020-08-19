Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Fabrinet stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

